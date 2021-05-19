BSNL Rs 1499 plan offers 365 days of unlimited calling and other benefits, check similar plans of Airtel, Jio and Vi

New Delhi: Telecom companies are fighting hard to woo customers with affordable packages offering tons of data, free calls, SMS and subscription to over-the-top video streaming platforms. State-owned telecom company BSNL is retailing a 365 days plan offering various benefits to its customers.

BSNL’s Rs 1499 plan

BSNL’s Rs 1499 plan is named PV 1,499, in which users get unlimited calling facility and messages. The plan is comparatively cheaper than other private companies such as Jio and VI, and is the best for BSNL customers who use less data. In this plan, customers get 365 days of validity. Also, 100 messages are also given every day with unlimited calls, and 24 GB of high-speed data for the whole year.

Jio’s Rs 2399 plan

Jio’s plan is especially good for those who are working from home amid the pandemic. Customers get 2 GB of high-speed data daily for 365 days, along with an unlimited calling facility on all networks and 100 SMS per day. In addition, access to My Jio, Jio Cinema and Jio TV is also available for free.

Airtel's 1-year Rs 1,498 plan

In this plan, 24 GB data is available for one year with unlimited calling on all networks. Apart from this, customers also get 100 SMS every day, along with a subscription to over the top video streaming platform Zee5.

Vi’s Rs 2599 plan

Vi offers 365 days of validity in its Rs 2599 plan, which offers 1.5GB of high-speed data daily. Earlier, customers used to get 2GB of data daily. You’ll also get the facility of unlimited calls and SMS, along with a free annual subscription to the streaming platform Disney + Hotstar VIP. The subscription costs Rs 399 if bought separately.

Vi’s Rs 1499 plan offers 24 GB of data along with unlimited calling for 365 days. The plan is recommended to those customers who don’t need much data.