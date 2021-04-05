हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL

BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check offers, benefits and other details

The government-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a new Rs 197 prepaid plan which offers 2GB of free data per day and the quota is used, a user can still access data at a reduced speed of 80 kbps. 

The Rs 197 prepaid plan comes with free voice calls, free 100 SMSs a day, and access to the Zing Music app which is applicable for only 18 days. This plan comes with a validity of 180 days.

There is a special plan launched by BSNL at Rs 108 which gives 1 GB of data daily with a validity of 60 days along with unlimited calling and the validity of data up to 60 days.

However, BSNL has discontinued a few of its prepaid plans as it plans to stop the recharge coupon of Rs 47, plan voucher of Rs 109, and special tariff vouchers of Rs 998, and Rs 1098.

Meanwhile, the Rs 365 prepaid plan has been hiked to Rs 397 with the same benefits and offers 2GB of data per day (for 60 days), 100 SMSs a day, and access to free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

 

