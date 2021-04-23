BSNL Rs 397 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB daily data for 60 days, valid for 365 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a revised prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 397 as against Rs 365 and it offers a one-year validity.

BSNL’s Rs 397 prepaid recharge plan provides unlimited voice calls and 2GB daily data for 60 days and the total validity for this plan is 1 year. The Rs 365 plan offers free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and 100 free SMS per day and 2GB daily data after which the speed will come down to 80 Kbps.

Users can get an unlimited plan for 365 days on any network PV is 365 days and unlimited voice and data freebies with PRBT for 60 days.

Besides that, BSNL comes with a Rs 1999 prepaid plan which offers 3GB of daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. It further provides OTT benefits from Eros Now along with Lokdhun or BSNL TV content for 60 days.

It also gives free BSNL tunes with an unlimited song change option.

