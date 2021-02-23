BSNL Rs 399 plan gives additional 10GB data free: Check other promotional offers

In order to increase its subscriber base, the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with many offers on recharge plans including special tariff vouchers (STV)s, plan vouchers (PV)s starting from Rs 99.

Recently it rolled out a first recharge coupon (FRC) for Rs 47 on a promotional basis till March 31, 2021, which will have additional free data, SMS and an increased validity period for selected recharge denominations.

This plan provides unlimited voice calling all over India including in MTNL roaming areas- Mumbai and Delhi along with 100 SMS per day.

Other prepaid plans are priced at Rs 99, Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 399 and Rs 699. These offers are currently offering additional benefits.

Along with the above plan, there are other plans --STV and plan vouchers PV which are giving benefits for a promotional period till March 31 in all BSNL circles.

These plans are:

STV Rs 99: This plan provides unlimited voice calls from BSNL to any network in all circles in the country and it has a validity of 22 days. It will further give 99 more SMS with no additional cost.

STV Rs 298: This plan gives users an opportunity to do unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS and streaming benefits to Eros Now for a validity of 54 days. It further gives 1GB high-speed data with speed being reduced to 40 Kbps after 1GB data per day is used. The plan also gives 1GB extra data per day, that is 2GB data with 2 days additional validity, which makes the total validity 56 days.

STV Rs 319: This plan provides unlimited calling benefits from BSNL to any network in the country for a validity of 75 days and it will give users 10GB data with 300 SMS till March 31, 2021.

PV Rs 399: This plan offers unlimited calls to any network within the country and also gives 1GB daily data regularly with the validity of the plan being 80 days. This also includes 1GB extra data with this plan

PV Rs 699: The plan offers unlimited calling benefits along with 0.5GB high-speed data per day after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan gives free PRBT for the first 60 days with a total validity of 160 days. Now, the promotional offer will bring 20 days additional validity with this plan, with no change in the rest of the benefits.