BSNL Rs 399 Plan offers 80 GB data for 80 days

Indian telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has updated its Rs. 399 Plan. The update makes it the most attractive and value for money data plan in the country.

BSNL's Rs. 399 Plan is targetted towards customers who are seeking a monthly plan with huge data benefits.

BSNL Rs. 399 Plan offers daily 1GB data. BSNL will offer an extra 1GB of data till March 31 2021. The plan also provides unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day. The customers will be given free access to Lokdhun content/ BSNL TV and BSNL Tune. The validity for this plan is of 80 days, more than any other private telecom operator offering in the country.

Let's take a look at all the other private telecom operators:

Airtel Rs. 399 Plan

Airtel is offering 1.5 GB of data per day. The plan offers unlimited calling to any network in the country and also offers 1000 SMS per day. The users get access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy courses. Airtel also offers Hello tunes with Rs. 150 cashback on the FASTag transactions. The validity of the plan is 56 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Plan offers 1.5 GB of data for 56 days which implies that the users will get 84GB of data in total. The plan offers unlimited calling to any network in the country along with 100 SMS per day. The plan offers free access to all the Jio apps and subscriptions. Jio apps include Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Cloud, Jio Security.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs. 399 Plan

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs. 399 Plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day. The plan offers unlimited calling to any network in the country along with 100 SMS per day. Vi offers free access to Vi Movies and TV app. The plan additionally offers weekend data rollover facility along with an extra 5 GB of data when users recharge from the Vi mobile app. Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is offering high-speed data at night hours without any additional cost.

