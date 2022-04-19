BSNL Rs 797 prepaid recharge plan unveiled: Check offers, benefits and more

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan at Rs 797 that comes with an annual validity. This plan comes with benefits like unlimited voice calls, high-speed 4G data with a validity of 365 days. Besides that, an additional validity of 30 days is also being given as an introductory offer which basically means that users will also get a validity of 395 days in this pack.

The Rs 797 plan comes with a validity of 365 days along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Also, 2GB high speed data and 100 SMS per day are being included in this plan. Post 60 days, the 2GB data per day will expire, and the internet speed will drop to 80kbps.

The plan is for 365 days but the calling and data benefits will be given only in the first two months of recharge. After 60 days, users will not be given unlimited calling benefits or 2GB daily data. But the validity of the plan will remain intact. Users can recharge separately for talk time and data benefits.

The Rs 797 plan is available in all circles and can be recharged through online portal, BSNL Selfcare app and Google Pay, Paytm among many others. Additional validity of 30 days is also being given with the BSNL Rs 797 plan but it comes with certain terms and conditions as it will only be available to those users who recharge this plan till June 12. Till this time, after recharging this plan, users will get a validity of 395 days.

