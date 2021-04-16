BSNL’s new broadband plans offer 300 Mbps speed, 4 TB data and more

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched several new broadband plans offering super-fast speeds and tons of data to facilitate your work from home schedules.

Keeping in mind the stiff competition in the sector, BSNL has introduced its cheapest plan at just Rs 449. With the rising demand for affordable broadband connections, BSNL had launched Bharat Fibre plans in November 2020. While there were speculations that BSNL might shut down these plans, the company has now re-introduced these plans in the market. Here’s a brief description of BSNL’s fibre plans:

Bharat Fibre Rs 449 plan

BSNL’s cheapest broadband plan priced at just Rs 449 offers 30 Mbps speed along with 3.3 TB data, along with other benefits such as landline connection with unlimited calling. The government-owned telecom company must be eyeing to increase its subscriber base by providing almost every feature at a super affordable price with this Rs 449 plan.

Bharat Fibre Rs 799 plan

The second plan from BNSL Bharat Fibre is priced at Rs 799. The plan is suited by customers who demand high-speed internet. BSNL is offering 100 Mbps speed in this plan, along with 3.3 TB and similar other benefits like free landline connection and unlimited calling.

Bharat Fibre Rs 999 plan

BSNL Rs 999 plan offers a blazing speed of 200 Mbps along with 3.3 TB data. Besides free landline connection and unlimited calling, the company is also providing free membership to Disney+ Hostar.

Bharat Fibre Rs 1,499 plan

BSNL has curated a Rs 1,499 plan for users who need super-fast downloading and uploading speeds, as the company offers a 300 Mbps bandwidth under this plan. Users get 4 TB to exhaust along with all other benefits offered with the Rs 999 plan.