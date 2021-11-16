BSNL Services: THIS potato trader spent Rs 2.4 lakh for VIP number

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) may not appear to be one of the country's most appealing telecom operators, but a recent event has underlined its presence. A potato trader from Rajasthan's Kota area purchased a BSNL VIP number for Rs 2.4 lakh. Despite the fact that VIP or other fancy numbers do not bring any additional benefits, citizens appear to be very interested in them.

This BSNL VIP number, which ends in six zeros, was for sale on the BSNL internet platform, where people bid for it, one of whom was Tanuj Dudeja, a potato seller.

The BSNL VIP number was up for sale for a week, according to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, and it started at merely Rs 20,000 and went up to Rs 2 lakh. Tanuj Dudeja won the phone number and went to the BSNL headquarters in Farrukhabad to get it.

That is weird because he could have purchased three iPhone 13 cellphones for the same price, but instead he chose a BSNL VIP number. When he stated that he enjoys keeping VIP phone numbers as a hobby, the explanation became evident. In fact, this isn't his first VIP number; he previously purchased another for Rs 1 lakh.

Members of the public can actually acquire such VIP numbers through auction on the BSNL website, for those who are unaware. The VIP numbers of BSNL are available for purchase on the company's website. If you're interested in seeing the fancy numbers, go to the BSNL website and select "Fancy Numbers Auction" from the 'Mobile and Data' dropdown menu.

Meanwhile, the British satellite company Inmarsat announced that BSNL has been granted a licence to offer Inmarsat's Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India, which will enable high-speed inflight and maritime connectivity for airlines and ships using Inmarsat terminals and infrastructure. SpiceJet Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India have already signed up for the new GX services, which will allow for speeds of up to 50Mbps, according to Gautam Sharma, Managing Director of Inmarsat India.

