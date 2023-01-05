topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
BSNL

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract.

Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:51 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract.

"BSNL will start 5G services in 2024," Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the services.

"Entire Odisha will be covered by 5G services in 2 years. Today, 5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack," the telecom minister said.

He had committed to launch 5G services in the state before January 26.

Vaishnaw said the Modi government has allocated Rs 5,600 crore for strengthening the telecom connectivity in the state.

"100 towers for 4G services covering 100 villages in Odisha have been launched today," he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?