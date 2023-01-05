BSNL to start 5G services in 2024, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract.

"BSNL will start 5G services in 2024," Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the services.

"Entire Odisha will be covered by 5G services in 2 years. Today, 5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack," the telecom minister said.

He had committed to launch 5G services in the state before January 26.

Vaishnaw said the Modi government has allocated Rs 5,600 crore for strengthening the telecom connectivity in the state.

"100 towers for 4G services covering 100 villages in Odisha have been launched today," he said.