BSNL unveils its cheapest fiber broadband plan: Know more

New Delhi: The country's state-run telecom company, BSNL, has recently unveiled a new package that provides a large amount of high-speed internet at a low rate. The telco has released a broadband plan that includes 1,000GB of data and other perks for Rs 329.

Under the Bharat Fiber service plan, BSNL has introduced a new Rs 329 plan. It is presently regarded as BSNL's most affordable broadband plan. This plan includes extra data as well as unlimited calling. This plan, however, is only accessible in a restricted capacity. You can check BSNL's official website to see if your state is covered by this newly announced plan.

Users get 20 Mbps internet speed with BSNL's Rs 329 fibre broadband subscription. In addition, clients receive 1000GB or 1TB of internet access and a complimentary fixed-line voice calling connection. BSNL also promises a 90 percent discount on the first month's charge for this plan.

It is not significantly different from the company's Rs 449 plan. However, it is appropriate for anyone who wants to have a fiber internet connection for personal use.

In addition, an 18% tax would be levied on the plan, resulting in a total cost of Rs 388 for this plan. This package costs less than Rs 400 and includes 1TB of bandwidth, 100 SMS each day, and unlimited phone calls.

Prior to launching the Rs 329 broadband plan, this telecom company's cheapest broadband plan was Rs 449. This package provides users with 3.3TB, or 3,300GB of data at a speed of 30Mbps. This plan also includes the option of a free fixed-line voice calling connection.

Live TV

#mute