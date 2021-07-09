हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL plans

BSNL unveils new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here’s what it offers

Besides the new FRC, BSNL has also come with a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity of 60 days. The plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMSes per day.

BSNL unveils new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here’s what it offers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new first recharge coupon (FRC) which is priced at Rs 45. This FRC has been launched under a promotional scheme and its validity remains for a limited time period.  In terms of offerings, the Rs 45 FRC provides 10GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. It comes with a validity of 45 days.

After the completion of 45 days, BSNL users can quickly switch to any other plan of their choice. This FRC was introduced on a promotional basis until August 6. Besides that, the company has also come up with a free SIM plan, which will stay active until July 31.

Besides the new FRC, BSNL has also come with a Rs 249 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity of 60 days. The plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMSes per day.

Airtel, Vi and Jio offer almost a similar plan for customers which will have data plans under Rs 50, which will compete with BSNL’s new Rs 45 FRC.

