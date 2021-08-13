BSNL unveils THESE plans with unlimited calls and 80 Mbps speed for rural areas: Check price and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now come up with two new AirFiber plans- Airfibre Ultra and Airfibre Ultra Plus. These plans basically function on radio-based solutions and are wireless. With a maximum of 80 Mbps download speed, both plans will have unlimited calls and they are priced at Rs 2995 and Rs 6995 respectively.

Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed gets reduced to 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps respectively and if you plan to subscribe for 12 months, then you get an additional one month for free.

Previously, BSNL unveiled new Air Fiber plans with speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 70Mbps. The plans start at Rs 499 and offer 30 Mbps download speed till 3300GB of data. Check the AirFibre plans by BSNL:

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plan at Rs 499: Priced at Rs 499, this plan comes with a maximum download speed of 30Mbps till 3300GB is reached and after that, it gets down to 2Mbps.Unlimited calling is also available.

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plus Plan at Rs 699: Priced at Rs 699, the maximum download speed of this plan is 40Mbps to 3300GB and 4Mbps after crossing 3300G. Unlimited calling is also available.

BSNL AirFibre Value Plan at Rs 899: Priced at Rs 899, it comes with a maximum download speed of 50Mbps to 3300GB and 6 Mbps after crossing 3300GB. Unlimited calling is available at no additional cost.

BSNL AirFibre Premium Plan at Rs 1199: This premium plan is available for Rs 1199 comes with a maximum download speed of 70Mbps till 3300GB and 10Mbps after crossing 3300GB along with voice calls. Customers can also choose a static IP address in this plan for an additional charge of Rs 2000. This plan also comes with the BSNL AirFibre Premium plan.

Live TV

#mute