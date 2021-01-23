BSNL's Republic Day 2021 gift to customers - makes big announcement on prepaid plans

New Delhi: State-owned telcom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), announces this big gift for its customers on the occasion of Republic Day.

BSNL announced that it has increased the validity of its two long term plans.

With this offer BSNL has overtaken Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in terms of offering more validity in the long term plans.

BSNL is giving its users a validity of 72 days more on these long term over the one year plan. This is a limited period offer and will expire after January 31.

Here all are all the changes made by BSNL:

On the long-term prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 an extended validity of 72 days will be given.

Currently, all the users get a 365 day validity with this plan. On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, BSNL is giving additional 72 days validity with this plan. Which means, at Rs 2,399 the available is of 437 days.

This additional 72-day validity is being offered as a promotional offer which will be valid till March 31, 2021.

Now with this plan, an unlimited free calling will be available on any network with any Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

So, the daily limit of 250 minutes has been removed. Along with this, users will get 3 GB internet data daily in this plan.

At the same time, 100 SMS will also be given to the users.

Additionally, With this plan, BSNL is also offering subscription of EROS Now for 1 year.

With the Rs 1,999 plan, the validity has been increased for 21 days. That is, if you buy this plan now, you will get 386 days validity.

In BSNL's Rs 1,999 prepaid plan, customers get 3GB data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS daily. Access to BSNL tunes is also given in this plan.

In addition, customers purchasing this plan will also get Lokdhun content for two months and Eros Now subscription for 365 days.