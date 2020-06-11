हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSNL's revised Rs 99 STV plan offers unlimited calling for 22 days, free caller tune

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 99 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plan with unlimited calling facility. 

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 99 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plan with unlimited calling facility. The revised plan will also include free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT), according to a tweet by BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle. 

The STV 99 plan is one of the three standalone plans that focusses on unlimited voice benefits while other plans focus on data or combine data with voice benefits. The government-owned telco also offers an STV 319 and a Plan Voucher (PV) 999 scheme that extends similar unlimited voice calling facilities to its subscribers.

Under this plan, the operator would charge Rs 30 per month as the PRBT subscription costs, while BSNL charges Rs 12 from users for each song selection with the songs said to be valid for 30 days. 

The Rs 99 STV plan would facilitate users to make unlimited voice calls till a fair usage limit of 250 minutes per day for 22 days. The users will be charged at base tariffs beyond 250 minutes of usage while calls to premium numbers and international numbers are also said to invite charges.

The BSNL's STV 99 plan is available in circles of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

The BSNL users in Karnataka, Kolkata, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal would also be able to avail of similar benefits.

Earlier on Monday, BSNL launched a plan to provide free calling and more data to its subscribers for just Rs 78. They have also been facilitated with 3 GB of data per day under this unique plan. 

With a validity up to 8 days, the plan can be availed of at just Rs 78 along with free calling facility and 3 GB data every day. The user will also get a subscription to Eros Now Entertainment Service with this plan.

