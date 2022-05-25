हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bucket selling for Rs 25,999 on Amazon leaves internet in splits, check hilarious responses

The photo of the bucket, which was selling for Rs 25,999, on Amazon is viral on Twitter. 

Bucket selling for Rs 25,999 on Amazon leaves internet in splits, check hilarious responses

New Delhi: A photo of a bucket selling at a whopping Rs 25,999 is doing rounds on the microblogging platform Twitter. Netizens are amused to see the absurdly high-priced bucket being sold on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Twitter user Vivek Raju shared a photo of the bucket on the microblogging platform. But that’s not it, as the bucket has a maximum retail price of Rs 35,900, meaning that it’s selling at a 28% discount at Rs 25,999. Also, there is nothing special or smart about the bucket. It’s just the usual plastic bucket that we use in our homes. 

“Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do," Raju who uses Twitter handle @vivekraju93 said in the caption of the photo. However, this seems like an error on Amazon’s end. The e-commerce company’s Twitter team soon contacted Raju, asking him to share the link of the item in question. 

“Our apologies for the inconvenience, we'd like to take a closer look at this. Could you please share the link to the item you are referring to? –Mustafa,” Amazon said in its reply to the Twitter user. He has shared the link to the product, which is now ‘currently unavailable’ on Amazon. 

“This is a new hawala system launched by amazon; the product will be shared by the sender of the cash to the receiver who will order it and get the hawala money delivered at home. No one other than the receiver would buy it. Genius!” said a Twitter user. Also Read: China lockdowns may hamper Apple's iPhone volumes: Report

Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it's a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket,” another Twitter user came up with a unique angle to the topic. Also Read: Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro assumed to go into mass production in the second half of the year

Tags:
AmazonTwitterbucketAmazon Product
