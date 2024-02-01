trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716490
Budget 2024: Upcoming Period Will Be Golden Era For Tech-Savvy Youth, says FM

In her Budget 2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared encouraging news for the country's youth. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth budget in Parliament on Thursday, marking it as an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. It is noteworthy that the full-fledged budget will be presented by the new government assuming power after the elections.

In her Budget 2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared encouraging news for the country's youth. While addressing the Parliament, Sitharaman said that the upcoming period would be a golden era for the tech-savvy youth.

She revealed that "a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with a 50-year interest-free loan provided. It will be for long-term financing or re-financing with low or nil interest rates." Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a new scheme for strengthening deep-tech technologies for defence purposes.

Moreover, FM Nirmala Sitharaman envisions unprecedented development in the next five years. (Also Read: Interim Budget 2024: Disappointment For Salaried Class With No Change In Income Tax Slab, Old Outstanding Tax Withdrawal To Benefit 1 Cr Taxpayers)

For those interested in reading the full text of Sitharaman's latest Budget Speech for 2024, it can be downloaded directly from the official website www.indiabudget.gov.in. The PDF version of the complete Budget document is also available on the website.

