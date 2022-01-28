Business Upturn launches Android and iOS app

The Business Upturn portal has launched its official news app for Android and iOS, accessible on Google Play and App Store this week. Currently in its beta version, the app offers the best of its news articles in one interface.

The app marks a milestone in Business Upturn’s ongoing investment in digital growth. Key features include speed and a section which allows users to stay on top of events throughout the day.

Delivering easy navigation, the Business Upturn app is free to download and use. It can be downloaded via iOS & Google Play. The app is optimised for mobile as well as tablet devices.

“The app is designed to ensure that our subscribers have the best possible experience of our journalism. Currently, we have launched a beta version. However, an updated version with full features will be released soon," informs Vipul Sipani, founder, Business Upturn. "The next version will serve news based on the user's interest. It will also allow the user to select topics of their interest while setting up the app,” he added.

For the uninitiated, the Business Upturn group, with its array of various websites and portals, covers news from India and around the world, featuring a wide range of topics including business, entertainment, sports, real estate, national and international news, luxury, travel and tourism.

In a short span of two years, it hit headlines after acquiring a Canadian news portal. It continued to catch attention after a tie-up with US-based newswire services.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, news from Business Upturn's parent portal is available on prominent news distribution platforms such as Google News, Dailyhunt and Flipboard.