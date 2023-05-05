Buy Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max At Just Rs 98,749, Here's How To Avail The Bumper Offer On Flipkart

New Delhi: For iPhone buyers, the last couple of days have really been eventful --in terms of price drops. On one hand, big e-retailers are giving various iPhone models at massive price cuts during the ongoing summer sale, on the other hand certified sellers too have come up with lucrative offers and cashbacks on iPhones.

How To Buy iPhone 14 Pro Max At Just Rs 98749 On Flipkart

The 128GB storage model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available at an 8 percent discount on Flipkart --thus getting a price drop from Rs 139900 to Rs 127999. Additionally, you can choose from exchange and bank offers in other than the discount to further lower the price of the phone. You can trade an older smartphone that is still functional for a phone upgrade that would save you up to Rs 29250, thus bringing the effective price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 98,749.

Apple debuted the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September last year priced at Rs 129900 and Rs 139900 respectively. iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

Available in 6.7-inch sizes, the phone include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone. It is enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro, says Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro Max features 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor. The quad-pixel sensor also enables a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12 megapixels of the sensor for full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom.

iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a A16 Bionic chip featuring an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth. It has new 16-core Neural Engine capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second.