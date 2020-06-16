Buy new Macs, iPad Pro at 0% interest rate via Apple Card

San Francisco: Apple has expanded its Apple Card monthly installments financing programme that allows users to purchase new Apple devices over a period of 6 to 12 months at a 0 per cent interest rate.

The financing applies for new Macs, iPads, Apple TVs, AirPods and over a dozen other products sold in the Apple Store.

The monthly payments are managed from the Wallet app on the card holder's iPhone, reports ZDNet.

Macs and iPads now qualify for up to 12 months of 0 per cent interest financing, along with Pro Display XDR monitor and the Pro Stand.

Several iPad accessories are also eligible for 12 months of 0 per cent interest financing, including the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro, among others.

Apple TVs, HomePods and AirPods come with six-month period of 0 per cent interest financing.

The Apple Card also regularly earns 3 per cent cash back on devices you buy from Apple.

With the new 12-month 0 per cent financing, you can get the latest iPad Pro for less than $84 a month.

However, no scheme offers 24-month interest-free option that's available for iPhone purchases using Apple Card that is availavle in over 50 countries and is yet to come to India.