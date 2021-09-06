VIP fancy mobile numbers have become popular than ever before. Previously, VIP mobile numbers were only used by important people, politicians, businessmen, and celebrities. But nowadays even commoners want a fancy mobile number.

The good thing is you can find fancy mobile numbers from all telecom companies in India. However, they don’t sell fancy numbers directly to customers. Instead, you have to get it through a third-party mobile number seller like Amina Bazaar.

Challenges Faced By Buyers Earlier

Buying VIP mobile numbers offline is supposed to be an easy process. However, that is not the case. One has to go through different challenges to get hold of a new fancy number. All this trouble to get a new mobile number is just not worth it.

Limited choices

Let’s say, you want to buy Jio fancy numbers. But most offline retailers don’t have a good collection of mobile numbers and therefore, you are provided with limited choices. And this is how most people end up choosing fancy numbers that they don’t like.

No nearby stores

When buying a new VIP mobile number, people look for an offline store nearby. But in many cases, they don’t find a store near their location. This makes the process troublesome.

Issues with porting

Another common problem faced by buyers is related to documentation and porting. To complete the porting or verification process they have to go to a mobile store. They don’t get the option to get it done from their home.

On the other hand, when you choose to shop from AminaBazaar you can enjoy full convenience and also buy the VIP mobile number of your choice. The best thing about Amina Bazaar is that they have a huge collection of choice numbers from all the top telecom operators in the country.

How To Buy A Fancy Number From Amina Bazaar Website?

It takes just a few simple steps to buy a new VIP number from Amina Bazaar.

Go to the official website of Amina Bazaar.

Check the list of available fancy mobile numbers and choose the one you want.

Go to your cart and select from the available payment methods to make the payment.

Once the payment is made, you will receive a unique porting code. You need to use this code to complete the porting request.

Your new mobile number will be delivered to your doorstep at your given address.

Why choose Amina Bazaar?

Amina Bazaar is one of the largest online VIP number selling marketplace. From Jio to BSNL, VI to Airtel, they have all the top mobile operators available on the site. They also provide a huge selection of mobile numbers for you to choose from.

This online marketplace was founded in 2010 and today, it has emerged to be a leading website selling mobile numbers in the country. The best thing about Amina Bazaar is that it allows you to pick the mobile number of your choice.

Amina Bazaar aims to provide a simple and easy method of buying fancy mobile numbers. They want to make the entire process hassle-free and more convenient. With Amina Bazaar, you can shop mobile numbers from the comfort of your home. Once you buy fancy number, they will deliver it to your doorstep.

Amina Bazaar was founded in 2010 by Ameen Khan, a 28-year-old businessman from Malerkotla. He was born on 9th November 1993. He is the founder and CEO of Amina Bazaar Pvt Ltd.

He founded Amina Bazaar to provide a convenient way of purchasing mobile numbers online. Through the website www.aminabazaar.in , he introduced the world to the online platform of VIP mobile numbers.

In just 28 years of age, Ameen Khan has established himself as a successful businessman. Besides being the CEO of Amina Bazaar, he has also produced few movies in Bollywood. He has his film production house which is one of his businesses. Bollywood horror movie “My Half” produced by Ameen Khan’s production house Amina Films, will be released by December this year. He is also working to solve the difficulties people face while buying fancy mobile numbers.

