iPhone 13

Buying iPhone 13 Mini? Here's what you should check

iPhone 13 Mini comes with its own set of disadvantages which is that it has a 60Hz display but within the same price range, one can get a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

Buying iPhone 13 Mini? Here’s what you should check

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 13 Mini has been released, and it has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The iPhone 13 Mini's major advantage is its small size, and at Rs 69,900, it's still the most economical iPhone 13 model. Should you, however, buy it? 

Ironically, the iPhone 13 Mini's most appealing characteristic is its small size. You can buy an iPhone Mini because of its small size. The Mini is a blessing for the hands in a world where phones are becoming ever heavier and bulkier. Unlike the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it does not harm the palms despite the sharp boxy edges.

With the exception of low light/night photography, the iPhone 13 Mini's cameras match the Pro Max's quality in most situations. iPhone 13 Mini happily saves its battery for up to two days on standby as my secondary device. A full morning charge allows the iPhone 13 Mini to get through a day of moderate to heavy use

iPhone 13 Mini comes with its own set of disadvantages which is that it has a 60Hz display but within the same price range, one can get a higher 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller camera hole.

