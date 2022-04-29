New Delhi: The 3rd-generation iPhone SE, also known as the iPhone SE 2022, was just added to Apple's compact phone lineup. With a price tag of Rs 43,900, the iPhone SE 3 could be an appealing option for many. But what if a smaller iPhone in the same price range is also available? Now there is a better alternative to the iPhone SE 3 that was recently released. It's the iPhone 12 mini we're talking about here.

The iPhone SE 3 begins at Rs 41,900 on Flipkart in India. After applying the 5% card discount, the price reduced to Rs 39,800. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. After the 5% card discount, the price decreases to Rs 47,499

Battery life

According to Apple, the iPhone SE 3 features a 2,018mAh Li-Ion battery that may easily last up to 15 hours on moderate use. The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, has a larger 2,227mAh Li-Ion battery than the iPhone SE 3 and should last a couple of hours longer.

Charging option

When it comes to battery life, both iPhones have the same capacity. Even so, various phones have distinct charging capabilities. The iPhone 12 mini includes MagSafe and wireless charging support, which isn't available on the newer iPhone SE 3. The usual cable charging functionality is available on both iPhones.

Display

The iPhone SE 3 has a 4.5-inch display with an LCD Retina HD panel that is outdated. The iPhone 12 Mini is now thinner than the iPhone SE 3, yet it still has a larger 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. The reason for this is the iPhone SE 3's outdated design, which features thick bezels and a Home/Touch ID button.

The iPhone 12 mini sports a larger and better display, as well as improved contrast, brightness, and resolution. On top of that, the display is protected by scratch-resistant ceramic glass.

Camera

The iPhone SE 3 sports a single 12MP camera on the rear. The iPhone SE 3's 12MP camera is a wide-angle lens, and that's all you get. For the iPhone SE 2022, there is no optical zoom or night mode. The front camera has a resolution of 7MP. HDR, Dolby Vision, and up to 4k 30fps films are all supported on the iPhone SE 3.

At the back of the iPhone 12 mini is a dual 12MP camera setup. A wide lens and an ultra-wide lens are two different types of lenses. The iPhone 12 mini's front camera is a 12MP shooter with ultra-wide mode, which is useful for group selfies.

