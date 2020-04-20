Cable and X-Force dive into Fortnite to join hands with Deadpool

It seems like Deadpool is enjoying his time in Fortnite and now he has invited his friends to share the fun as Cable, Domino, and Psylocke of X-Force have been added as featured skins in the hugely popular game.

The good news for gaming enthusiasts is that unlike Deadpool - whose skin was earned by completing challenges - the most battle-tested mutants of Marvel are available for everyone by just spending for the X-Force Bundle in the Item Shop.

"We’ve called in Psylocke, Cable, and Domino to show you how it’s done ???? Get the X-Force Bundle in-game now!," tweeted Fortnite.

The X-Force Gear Bundle of Fortnite also offers three new harvesting tools - Cable’s Unstoppable Force hammer, Domino’s Probability Daggers, and Psylocke’s Psi-Blade and Psi-Rider.

The X-Force mutants are arriving just in time for Deadpool who is gearing up for his Week 9 challenges, which rewards players with the Merc with the Uncanny X-Force costume. The gamers can own this outfit by finding Deadpool’s shorts and salute his pants.

The addition of X-Force is well-timed because Epic Games had recently announced that Season 3 will be delayed until June. The introduction of iconic comics characters will definitely give players something new to get excited about in the meantime.