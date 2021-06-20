CAIT urges IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India, citing data security reasons

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch soon in India. Touted as the alternative to PUBG Mobile, which has been banned in the country since September 2020, the early access of the upcoming game has been made available for Android users and it has crossed 5 million downloads, confirmed Krafton.

As Krafton might take some time to roll out Battlegrounds Mobile India for everyone, the game has already got embroiled in controversy as people are demanding a ban on the PUBG Mobile India avatar. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter to Union IT & Communication minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India because it is “not only a threat to national sovereignty and security of India but also harmful for young generations.”

It has further advised Google not to make use of its Google Play store platform.

Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of CAIT wrote on Twitter, “After #PUBG was banned last year [and] now they are making backdoor entry by circumventing Indian laws.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is almost a repackaged version of PUBG Mobile comes with several features that are quite similar to the banned game in India. The trader body further claimed that the game would endanger India’s national security and, with it, the data and privacy of millions of India’s citizens.

