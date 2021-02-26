Can PUBG India fans pre-register for PUBG Mobile New State game?

There were speculations on the return of PUBG aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and now that has turned out to be true as the South Korean company has released the trailer for PUBG: New State.

Set in 2051, the game takes place years after the current PUBG games -- which are set in approximately modern times -- on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields.

Besides that, the game was also listed on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, while the pre-order for the Apple App Store will be opening soon.

The social media post about the announcement read, “Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile. Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next-generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds.”

However, this is not for Indian users as the game is banned in the country. When they visit the game’s page on the Google Play Store, they will receive an error.

PUBG: New State also promises to shake up the formula for PUBG games, with in-game weapon customization options that will allow players to modify their weapons within a match in a way that sounds similar to Apex Legends` weapon attachments.

The game marks the third battle royale game under the PUBG umbrella -- although, unlike its mobile cousin PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds, the PC and console version of the original game.