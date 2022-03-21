Can you get OnePlus 10 Pro before India launch? Here's what OnePlus says

New Delhi: OnePlus is offering everyone the opportunity to review and retain the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Edition Lab Edition has been announced by the company.

"We want you, our beloved and brilliant Community users, to join The Lab and be among the first to go hands-on with the device before anybody else," OnePlus wrote in a blog post.

According to the company, anyone can evaluate and keep the latest OnePlus flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It states that anyone who is a computer enthusiast with extensive knowledge and a passion for smartphones can be a part of the programme.

OnePlus, on the other hand, has a rigorous process that qualifies you to be a part of the Lab test. The form can be found on the OnePlus 10 Pro product page. As part of the application, OnePlus also wants users to provide links to product images and/or videos. Check that the OnePlus community reviewers can access the links.

OnePlus began accepting applications on March 17, and anyone can apply until March 26. OnePlus will publish the identities of the lab reviewers for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on March 28, the same date the devices will be sold. The phone will be unboxed on March 31, and The Lab Review will commence on April 1.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's most recent smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date is expected to be announced this week. It is the second phone to use Hasselblad cameras.

It has a revamped design and a new camera module at the rear, as well as the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. It also has a 120Hz AMOLED display.

