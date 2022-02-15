Can you sell your old smartphone on Flipkart? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart, has launched a new Sell Back service that allows consumers to sell their old handsets on the site. The new programme will initially allow users to sell only smartphones, but the company claims that it will be expanded to other categories in the future. The new service is available across more than 1,500 PIN codes in key Indian cities, following Flipkart's acquisition of electronics re-commerce startup Yaantra.

Flipkart issued a press statement announcing the new Sell Back service. The new Sell Back programme can be found on the Flipkart app, according to the company. On the bottom bar, there is a Sell Back option. Users will be able to sell their smartphones for the time being, but the company believes it will expand to other categories in the near future. The Sell Back programme will apply to all smartphones, regardless of whether they were purchased on Flipkart or elsewhere. It is operational in over 1,700 PIN codes in major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, and others.

Buyers will receive an e-voucher from the e-commerce platform as part of the Sell Back programme, which the company maintains for the correct purchase back amount. Customers will be notified the value of their smartphone based on their responses to basic questions, similar to how an e-commerce site's exchange programme works. Flipkart will pick up the smartphone within 48 hours after the consumer has completed all the forms. Flipkart claims that the merchandise will be verified. After the company has authenticated the smartphone, it will offer the consumer an e-voucher in exchange for the smartphone.

The Sell Back option is currently unavailable on the Flipkart app for Android and iOS.

Flipkart's Sell Back Program follows the acquisition of Yaantra, an electronics re-commerce company, by Walmart's E-commerce platform. Flipkart's acquisition is part of a larger drive to become a full-service buying and selling platform, as well as to improve after-sale services for smartphone buyers.

