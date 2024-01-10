Canon India CEO Discusses Next-Gen Imaging Vision, Innovative Strategies for 2024

New Delhi: Canon is stepping into the future by marrying its heritage of excellence with the latest technological advances. With the constant emergence of new platforms and the ever-increasing demand for video content, Canon, having been synonymous with quality photography and imaging, is redefining its offerings. In an exclusive conversation with Ayaz Farooqui, Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO of Canon India, discusses the company's plans to adapt and innovate in the rapidly changing world of imaging technology. Yamazaki highlights how the company is not only keeping pace with these changes but also anticipating customer needs in various sectors, including video surveillance and professional printing.

Here are the excerpts from the interaction

1. With the introduction of newer technologies, what steps is Canon taking to integrate new-age innovation into its products and services while leveraging its legacy in imaging technology?

The imaging industry's expansion in recent years can be attributed majorly to technological advancements, which have met the evolving demands across sectors. Over decades, we at Canon have remained trailblazers, offering the best experiences to our customers, through innovative product innovations and the continual provision of the most up-to-date features that enhance efficiency and add value to their work.

For instance, we are extensively delving into the potential of Virtual Reality (VR) to facilitate top-notch content creation. In 2021, we unveiled the EOS VR System, which marked a significant milestone in empowering the crafting of stunning 180° VR content at resolutions up to 8K. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the future of the connected devices and systems around us. Supporting a wide range of broadcasting avenues including Education, Sports, Broadcast News, Events, Live Streaming and more, AI equips our PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) broadcast cameras powered by the auto tracking application and seamless operations enabled by the auto loop application. As part of our network surveillance solution offerings, we have incorporated advanced video analytics, along with CCTV surveillance, access control, and public addressing, thereby addressing the complete networking and surveillance life cycle. We recognize the transformative power of such emerging technologies and are committed to leveraging our legacy to create innovative and enhanced experiences for our customers.

2. With the increasing importance of video content across various platforms, how is Canon adapting its product line to cater to the needs of both amateur and professional videographers?

Consumption of video content has witnessed a significant increase in recent years. In line with this, we have been focusing on a video-first strategy that extends to our product offerings, as well as our marketing approach and engagement with stakeholders. We have been catering to the rise in demand for video content equipment by introducing specialized products tailored across segments including weddings, content creation, education technology, OTT, and house of worship. Notably, we unveiled the Canon EOS R8, for wedding professionals, and the EOS R50, EOS R100, and PowerShot V10 for content creators, showcasing a dedication to providing cutting-edge tools for videography.

At the same time, the rise in streaming content, growth of OTT, and booming cinema segment has resulted in an uptick in demand for our exhaustive Cinema EOS series. The recent inclusion of Canon EOS R5 C as the eighth addition to the list of cameras approved by Netflix for production underscores Canon's unwavering focus on delivering the high-quality standards demanded by professionals in the broadcasting and videography industry. We aim to understand the diverse needs of the videography community with a focus on strengthening our product portfolio and services for the same.

3. In what ways is Canon investing in the next generation of photographers and creators, and how does this align with the company's long-term vision? Highlight company’s expansion beyond cameras into the imaging industry?

Grounded in the 'GEMBA' culture, where we actively stay close to customers to understand their requirements, we have identified significant growth potential in the photographers and content creator/vlogger segment. Our vision is to empower and upskill the influencer community through focused products and workshops, facilitating their conquest of the world of creativity. Beyond offering cutting-edge technology, our engagement with the creative community includes educational webinars and collaborations with top institutions and expert EOS Ambassadors. This holistic approach is aimed at nurturing the photography industry and seamlessly aligns with our vision to transcend traditional boundaries, solidifying our leadership in the imaging industry for years to come.

Talking about expanding our legacy beyond cameras, we have strengthened our positioning across a comprehensive range of digital imaging products and solutions in India catering to segments across Healthcare, Government, Home Segments, Enterprises, Educational Institutions, and much more. We have been empowering enterprises with our range of printing and business imaging solutions including document management systems (DMS), multi-functional devices (MFDs), cloud-based tools, and more. We also forayed into the cyber security domain to further enable organizations to optimize workflow efficiently. Our professional printing products are designed to cater to the evolving needs of jobbers and print shops, while our extensive line-up of consumer printers caters to homes, small offices/home offices, and small to medium-sized businesses. Similarly, we continue to grow our market presence in imperative segments including Surveillance and Medical, thereby solidifying our industry leadership as a futuristic and innovative technology brand even further.

4. Could you share insights into any upcoming technologies or products that Canon is particularly excited about?

Canon's expansion beyond its traditional identity as a camera company is marked by a strategic shift towards becoming a comprehensive digital imaging solutions provider. This evolution is underscored by our diversified product range and their dominance across various market segments in India. We aim to continue solidifying our leadership in the imaging technology industry by further expanding our foothold in key sectors such as Healthcare, Government, Enterprises, and Educational Institutions. One of the key avenues in this regard is surveillance, owing to the development of Smart Cities in India; we aim to become an end-to-end surveillance solutions provider and systems integrator, offering cutting-edge technologies, including our innovative PTZ camera series in the field of broadcasting as well. We are particularly keen on supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey. In this regard, we forayed into cybersecurity in 2023, allowing us to offer organizations comprehensive solutions that optimize workflow efficiency and prioritize data security.

In the professional printing industry, we have been introducing innovative products that have been specially designed to cater to the evolving needs of jobbers and print shops. Additionally, our consumer printers fulfilling the diverse requirements of homes, small offices, and small to medium-sized businesses, aligns with the changing dynamics of remote work and the increasing demand for versatile printing solutions in various settings. As we adopted the 'Henkaku' strategy, emphasizing transformation as a key driver of growth in India, our continued commitment to expanding offerings based on evolving market requirements stands out.

5. How does Canon tailor its strategies to cater to diverse markets, especially in countries like India?

We employ a consumer-first approach in tailoring our strategies for diverse markets, particularly in India, by understanding and adapting to the unique needs of each segment. For instance, with businesses increasingly adopting automation to improve efficiency, we have invested heavily in innovating our office automation tools and software solutions that support them in their digital transformation journey. Additionally, there has been an increasing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape due to a rise in cyber threats. Hence, we addressed the growing requirement for cybersecurity solutions by launching our offerings in collaboration with ESET, an industry expert.

In the realm of professional printing, we recognized the emerging need for jobbers and print shops to improve their productivity and efficiency by increasing machine speed while delivering quality output. With the evolving landscape of hybrid work models, we have strategically designed our consumer printing offerings to address the demands of consumers seeking versatile and high-performance products. We have also been heavily focused on empowering the growing cohort of content creators and professional segments like Wedding, through specialized products as well as regular engagements that are aimed at boosting their creativity. This consumer-first approach ensures that customers using our imaging solutions can operate securely and confidently in an ever-changing digital environment.

6. What challenges and opportunities does Canon see in the Indian market specifically?

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian market and the rapid advancements in imaging technology, we recognize the challenge of staying ahead of the curve and delivering technological innovations that effectively cater to the evolving needs of our customers. In the B2B sector, especially amidst the surge in demand for printers prompted by the shift to hybrid working, we see a significant opportunity, thereby accelerating the need for efficient home and office printing solutions. As India embraces the Smart City infrastructure movement, our surveillance offerings align seamlessly with the government's investment in the development of 100 smart cities. The Network Video Surveillance Solutions (NVS) business has experienced notable growth, with plans to expand into government projects, including critical infrastructure, safe city initiatives, and integrated traffic management projects.

Office automation is also a significant focus area for us, addressing the increasing demand in sectors like BFSI, Healthcare, and Startups. The introduction of office automation tools and software solutions such as Therefore, Uniflow, and Kofax has garnered substantial attention. These solutions not only play a crucial role in data analytics but also assist organizations in their digital transformation journey. Our cloud-based solutions have emerged as powerful tools in simplifying business operations, reducing costs, and enhancing overall efficiency.

On the camera front, we recognize the evolving needs of content creators, responding with products like the PowerShot V10 catering to the growing trend of vlogging. The surge in demand for streaming services across various sectors, including weddings, education, and corporate events, positions our Pro-DV and remote PTZ camera range as essential tools.

7. How has the printing industry evolved post the pandemic, and how has Canon adapted to the changes through its offerings?

The pandemic has been a catalyst for significant transformation in the printing industry due to the rise of hybrid working environment. This shift has led to a surge in demand for printers, not only from large corporations but also from homes, small offices/home offices (SOHOs), and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). In 2023, we introduced 16 state-of-the-art printers spanning our PIXMA, MAXIFY, and laser series that were tailored to these requirements. Furthermore, we empowered consumers to explore new avenues and creative outlets for printing, which went beyond printing documents.

Our professional printing segment has also witnessed considerable growth as we introduced technologies tailored to emerging trends. Innovative products like the Desktop A1-Plus Large Format printers imagePROGRAF TC 20 series, the revolutionary imagePRESS V series, and the recently unveiled imagePROGRAF TM series have addressed evolving printing needs, providing cost-effective and multipurpose solutions ideal for remote worksites, small offices, and retail outlets. Our commitment to constant innovation and adaptation ensures that our offerings align with the ever-evolving needs of consumers in the post-pandemic era.

8. As we are in the new year, what are the long-term plans that the company is aiming to achieve in 2024?

In 2024, Canon India is focused on achieving ambitious long-term goals centered on market expansion and category leadership. We aim to become the fastest-growing sales company by 2024, emphasizing an innovation-first approach. Recognizing the immense potential in the Indian market, especially in the realms of surveillance and medical business, and acknowledging their strategic importance, we are determined to expand our presence further, building on our past successes and continuously growing our customer base. Our core mission, encapsulated in the Japanese term 'Henkaku' for transformation, guides our efforts to integrate imaging solutions into new domains, as we aim to further expand existing business propositions as well as create ‘new business avenues’, showcasing the versatility of our exhaustive portfolio.

We recognize the importance of customer experience, aiming to go beyond traditional offerings by creating meaningful experiential engagements that highlight the real-world benefits of our products. Along with all this, a key focus area will be to enhance our reach across the length and breadth of the country, with Canon seeking to establish a robust technology ecosystem nationwide. With a diverse range of 360-degree offerings, our goal is to stay dynamic, lead industry trends, and consistently delight customers through experimentation and innovation, serving as a one-stop-shop for all digital imaging needs.