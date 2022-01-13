Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Apple MacBook, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more till March 31--Here's what to do

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) on Thursday announced a host of super offers especially for its customers on Apple products. KMBL debit and credit cardholders can enjoy cashbacks of upto Rs 10,000 and EMI offers on a range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods.
The offer is valid from 1st January to 31st March, 2022 at Apple authorised reseller stores and on ecommerce websites like Amazon and Tata Cliq.
"KMBL debit and credit cardholders can avail a maximum cashback of Rs 10,000 on Apple products while no cost EMIs are available for up to 12 months on select products. Cashbacks are available on both full card swipes and card EMIs on offline as well as online channels," said a company statement.
|Kotak-Apple Offer Credit Card/Debit Card – EMI & Non EMI
|Model Name
|Cashback
Offer (INR)
|No Cost EMI benefit on Cards EMI only
|iPhone 13 mini
|6000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 13
|6000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 13 Pro
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 12
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 12 mini
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 11
|4000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|MacBook Pro (New)
|10000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|MacBook Pro
|7000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|MacBook Air
|6000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|iMac
|6000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|Mac mini
|5000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|iPad Pro
|4000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPad Air
|4000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPad mini
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPad
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series 7
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series 6
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series SE
|2000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series 3
|1000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|AirPods Pro
|2500
|6 months No Cost EMI
|AirPods 2nd Gen
|1500
|6 months No Cost EMI
|AirPods 3rd Gen
|2000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|HomePod
|2000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|HomePod mini
|1000
|6 months No Cost EMI
Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "A growing section of population aspires to own premium gadgets. Millennials and GenZ especially connect with Apple products. Our offer on Apple products, exclusively for KMBL debit and credit cardholders, provides our customers premium products in easy and affordable EMIs. Cashbacks on Apple products will make them enjoy maximum savings. With this, we hope that our customers enjoy a super start to New Year 2022!”
