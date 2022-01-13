हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone

Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Apple MacBook, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more till March 31--Here's what to do

The offer is valid from 1st January to 31st March, 2022 at Apple authorised reseller stores and on ecommerce websites like Amazon and Tata Cliq.

Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Apple MacBook, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more till March 31--Here&#039;s what to do

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) on Thursday announced a host of super offers especially for its customers on Apple products. KMBL debit and credit cardholders can enjoy cashbacks of upto Rs 10,000 and EMI offers on a range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods.

"KMBL debit and credit cardholders can avail a maximum cashback of Rs 10,000 on Apple products while no cost EMIs are available for up to 12 months on select products. Cashbacks are available on both full card swipes and card EMIs on offline as well as online channels," said a company statement. 

Kotak-Apple Offer Credit Card/Debit Card – EMI & Non EMI
Model Name Cashback
Offer (INR)		 No Cost EMI benefit on Cards EMI only
iPhone 13 mini 6000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPhone 13 6000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPhone 13 Pro 5000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPhone 13 Pro Max 5000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPhone 12 5000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPhone 12 mini 5000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPhone 11 4000 6 months No Cost EMI
MacBook Pro (New) 10000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
MacBook Pro 7000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
MacBook Air 6000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
iMac 6000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
Mac mini 5000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
iPad Pro 4000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPad Air 4000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPad mini 3000 6 months No Cost EMI
iPad 3000 6 months No Cost EMI
Apple Watch Series 7 3000 6 months No Cost EMI
Apple Watch Series 6 3000 6 months No Cost EMI
Apple Watch Series SE 2000 6 months No Cost EMI
Apple Watch Series 3 1000 6 months No Cost EMI
AirPods Pro 2500 6 months No Cost EMI
AirPods 2nd Gen 1500 6 months No Cost EMI
AirPods 3rd Gen 2000 6 months No Cost EMI
HomePod 2000 6 months No Cost EMI
HomePod mini 1000 6 months No Cost EMI

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "A growing section of population aspires to own premium gadgets. Millennials and GenZ especially connect with Apple products. Our offer on Apple products, exclusively for KMBL debit and credit cardholders, provides our customers premium products in easy and affordable EMIs. Cashbacks on Apple products will make them enjoy maximum savings. With this, we hope that our customers enjoy a super start to New Year 2022!”

