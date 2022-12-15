topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
CBSE

CBSE students ALERT! Board is asking for registration fee from board EXAM aspirants? PIB unveils truth about website

Continue reading to find out the reality behind this.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PIB issued a scam alert on a bogus CBSE website.
  • The fake website is requesting a registration fee from students.
  • Students should visit the official website of CBSE.

Trending Photos

CBSE students ALERT! Board is asking for registration fee from board EXAM aspirants? PIB unveils truth about website

New Delhi: The fact-checking division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a scam alert on a bogus Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website that is requesting a registration fee from board test candidates. The central education board is not affiliated with the website cbsegovt.com, according to the bureau. According to the image provided by the bureau, the bogus website displays a link labelled "Admit card payment." Students should visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for any updates on exams, the schedule, or results.

On the official website, the schedule for the 2023 CBSE board exams will also be made available soon. The PIB had already been aware of a bogus date sheet that was being shared on social media.

Once made available, the Class 10, and 12 timetables can be viewed on the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in as well as on CBSE.nic.in. This month, CBSE will probably reveal the class schedule for grades 10 and 12. Final examinations for Classes 10, 12, and 13 will start on February 15, 2023, according to a CBSE announcement.

Live Tv

CBSECBSE Board 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women