CBSE students ALERT! Board is asking for registration fee from board EXAM aspirants? PIB unveils truth about website

New Delhi: The fact-checking division of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a scam alert on a bogus Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website that is requesting a registration fee from board test candidates. The central education board is not affiliated with the website cbsegovt.com, according to the bureau. According to the image provided by the bureau, the bogus website displays a link labelled "Admit card payment." Students should visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for any updates on exams, the schedule, or results.

On the official website, the schedule for the 2023 CBSE board exams will also be made available soon. The PIB had already been aware of a bogus date sheet that was being shared on social media.

FRAUD ALERT



A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://t.co/ufLUWFe0lK) for appearing in board examinations#PIBFactcheck



This website is not associated with @cbseindia29



Official website of CBSE is "https://t.co/8Y8fKLU0Mu" pic.twitter.com/0CndyxoVm0 PIB Fact Check (PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2022

Once made available, the Class 10, and 12 timetables can be viewed on the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in as well as on CBSE.nic.in. This month, CBSE will probably reveal the class schedule for grades 10 and 12. Final examinations for Classes 10, 12, and 13 will start on February 15, 2023, according to a CBSE announcement.