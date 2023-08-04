trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644778
NewsTechnology
LAPTOP BAN

Centre Clarifies Laptop Ban Isn't Immediate, Transition Period Will Be Notified

The impetus behind these upcoming new regulations lies in the country's ambitious goals for digital transformation and economic growth. India is witnessing rapid digitization and cloudification of its economy, leading to an exponential surge in the digital ecosystem.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Centre Clarifies Laptop Ban Isn't Immediate, Transition Period Will Be Notified

New Delhi: The government of India has clarified that the ban of laptop import isn’t immediate and “will be a transition period to put into effect”. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar demystified the confusion regarding the government’s decision to ban the import of laptops, servers, etc. yesterday. He said the transition period will be notified soon.

The impetus behind these upcoming new regulations lies in the country's ambitious goals for digital transformation and economic growth. India is witnessing rapid digitization and cloudification of its economy, leading to an exponential surge in the digital ecosystem. The government aims to meet this rising demand while ensuring the use of trusted, secure, and verifiable hardware and systems.

By imposing stricter import norms, the Indian government seeks to achieve multiple objectives. Firstly, it aims to reduce the country's dependence on foreign imports for critical IT hardware. As India embarks on a journey towards becoming a global technology hub, nurturing domestic manufacturing capabilities becomes imperative. These regulations are not meant to create a "license raj," but rather to create an environment that encourages homegrown innovations and boosts the domestic manufacturing sector.

Furthermore, ensuring the use of trusted and verified systems aligns with the government's commitment to data security and national sovereignty. As cyber threats and data breaches loom large in the digital era, having control over the technology infrastructure becomes paramount. Trusted hardware and systems provide a layer of protection against potential risks and ensure data privacy for citizens and businesses alike.

The introduction of these norms also fosters a conducive environment for investments in the IT hardware manufacturing sector within India. By providing a level playing field and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, domestic companies can compete with foreign players, promoting healthy competition and technological advancements.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train