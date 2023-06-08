All You Need To Know About The Government's Free Bot Removal Tools

In recent times, there has been an increasing number of reports from users regarding malware attacks and scams, which has raised concerns about privacy and security. Many people have complained about losing important data and money in these incidents. In response to the surge in malware attacks on smartphones, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of the central government has introduced a range of free tools to remove harmful bots. To raise awareness about these tools, the government has been sending SMS notifications containing links to download them.

To remind users about downloading the tools, the government message directs them to the Cyber Swachhta Kendra Portal at https://www.csk.gov.in/ to access the ‘Free Bot Removal Tool.’

The message reads, “To safeguard your device against botnet infections and malware, the Government of India, through CERT-In, suggests downloading the 'Free Bot Removal Tool' at csk.gov.in.”

About Cyber Swachhta Kendra Portal

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra portal, also known as the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre, provides free malware detection tools. Operating in collaboration with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and antivirus companies under the management of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), this portal offers information and tools to help users secure their systems and devices.

The primary objective of the portal is to establish a secure cyberspace by actively identifying and detecting botnet infections within India. Before accessing the portal, it is crucial to understand what botnet infections entail.

A botnet infection refers to a network of devices, such as smartphones or computers, that have been compromised by malware called “bots.” Once infected, these devices become part of the botnet, allowing hackers to gain control and carry out various malicious activities.

If your devices become infected with malware or botnet, follow these steps to remove them:

1. Visit the official CSK website — https://www.csk.gov.in/ — and click on the ‘Security Tools’ tab.

2. Choose the antivirus company whose bot removal tool you wish to use and download it.

3. After downloading the tool, run it on your device.

In addition to these steps, CSK also offers a few other security applications, including ‘USB Pratirodh’ and ‘AppSamvid,’ which can help enhance the security of your devices.