Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752315
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

CEO Elon Musk Accuses WhatsApp, Claims Meta App Breaches Private User Data Every Night

However, the Meta or WhatsApp are yet to comment on Musk's allegation.

|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 03:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CEO Elon Musk Accuses WhatsApp, Claims Meta App Breaches Private User Data Every Night

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has criticised Meta-owned WhatsApp for allegedly exporting users' data every night. An X (formerly Twitter) user posted that WhatsApp exports user data nightly, which is “analysed and used for targeted advertising, making users the product, not the customer”.

However, the Meta or WhatsApp are yet to comment on Musk's allegation. Musk replied, “WhatsApp exports your user data every night”. “Some people still think it is secure,” said the tech billionaire. 

Computer programmer and video game developer, John Carmack, responded to Musk, saying is there any evidence that the content of messages is ever scanned or transmitted? “I assume usage patterns and routing metadata is collected, and if you invoke a bot in a conversation you are obviously opening it up, but I am still under the impression that the message contents are secure by default,” Carmack posted on X.

The X owner has attacked Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta Platform in the past too. Earlier this month, the billionaire claimed that Meta is super greedy at taking credit for advertisers who run campaigns on its platform.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg is well known. They were apparently set for a “cage fight’ some time back - dubbed as the fight of the century. However, the showdown between the tech leaders never happened.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP murder mystery deepens
DNA Video
DNA: New twist in Smriti-Rahul war!
DNA Video
DNA: How did Shahrukh Khan get heat stroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Making Form 17C Data Public Will Cause Confusion, says EC
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Jagannath 'Ratna Bhandar' controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata
DNA Video
DNA: Heat wave alert in Himachal Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Is the desert about to disappear!
DNA Video
DNA: Singapore Airlines tragedy- What's in-flight turbulence?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Hena Shahab Of Bihar?