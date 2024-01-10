trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708112
NewsTechnology
CES 2024

CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work

Let's dive into the future at CES 2024, where reality surpasses science fiction. From transparent TVs by LG to Razer's gaming innovation 'Project Esther,' and Kia's focus on modular EVs, the tech landscape is reshaping. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work

New Delhi: The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unveils a wave of amazing technological advances. Yes, you heard it right! This year brings us things that might sound like science fiction but are very real. Imagine computers thinking almost like humans, making our lives easier. We now have cool new ways to blend our real world with a digital one, making everything more interactive and fun.

Thousands of big and small companies are showcasing shiny new gadgets, including TVs, laptops, experimental tech, watches, as well as electric vehicles at the ongoing CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

And guess what? Our devices are becoming even faster and better connected, making sure we can do everything we love but way more efficiently.

Let's dive into the incredible innovations that are shaping our world in 2024

Transparent TVs

South Korean company LG has announced its first-ever transparent TV in the market. This TV sports a 77-inch OLED, a transparent TV that is wireless and transparent. The company didn't announce an exact release date or cost.

Bemis BB-1200 Bidet Toilet

The Bemis BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat has a ton of features built in, including unlimited warm water, a heated seat, an air dryer, and a wireless remote, and smartphone app to control it all.

Gaming Chair-Project Esther

Razer unveiled a unique concept gaming chair termed as "Project Esther" at the ongoing CES 2024. According to the company, it is the world's first gaming chair with HD haptics gaming cushion, powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics.

Modular EVs

South Korean company Kia has unveiled a new vehicle platform called Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBV). Under this platform, the company will focus on building ride-hailing and business-oriented vehicles, which will be used in public transportation, delivery services, and more.

XReal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses

XReal has unveiled new AR glasses - Air 2 Ultra. These sunglass-like AR glasses are meant to go head-to-head with devices like the Meta Quest 3. The AR glass includes two high-resolution 1080p screens, one for each eye with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The expected pricing of this product is Rs 58,071 approximately.

Acer Nitro 17 Laptop

Acer Nitro 17 is powered by the Intel Core i7 14700HX processor and comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. The laptop packs a 17.3-inch QHD screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. On the other hand, Asus also added two new laptops to its Predator Helios lineup with 16-inch and 18-inch screen models with a 250Hz refresh rate.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super series GPU

NVIDIA has announced the latest RTX 40 Super series of graphics cards. The company has unveiled three new GPUs -- RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super. Notably, the chip claimed to deliver more gaming and generative AI performance.

Invoxia Minitailz smart collar for dogs and cats

Invoxia has launched a new smart collar named Invoxia Minitailz. This product is suitable for cats and dogs. The company claims this gadget is an improved version of last year’s Invoxia Smart Dog Collar. The USP of this gadget is that it can measure both location and biometrics, such as your pet's heart rate. Moreover,  the company said that Minitailz can track your pet's walking, running, and everyday playful activities.

Auto-Tracking Stand

Belkin has unveiled the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit. It is the world's first DockKit-compatible stand for iPhones. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro can also last up to 5 hours without a power supply. It is equipped with a button that will help you activate or deactivate tracking.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship