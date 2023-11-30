New Delhi: OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman reminisced about the night before the groundbreaking launch of ChatGPT in a recent post. The revolutionary chatbot, which has seamlessly integrated future technology into daily use, was officially launched on November 30, 2022. On the anniversary of this milestone, Altman shared a nostalgic post recalling the moments spent in the office, putting the finishing touches on ChatGPT before its much-anticipated launch the next morning.

"A year ago tonight, we were probably just sitting around the office, putting the finishing touches on ChatGPT before the next morning's launch. What a year it's been…," wrote Sam Altman in the post.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has played a significant role in ushering the world into the age of AI, joining other tech giants in presenting their own AI chatbots, such as Google Bard, Microsoft's copilot, Amazon's Q Meta Llama, X's Grok, and many more. ChatGPT quickly made Sam Altman a household name and a poster boy for advancements in AI technology.

Since its initial launch, ChatGPT has undergone significant improvements, including the introduction of GPT-4 turbo and the GPT store, allowing users to have personalized ChatGPT bots.

Recently, OpenAI faced turbulence with Sam Altman's temporary removal from his CEO position by the board. Following this, Microsoft extended a job offer to Altman. Ultimately, Sam Altman was reinstated as the CEO of OpenAI, marking a period of notable events for the company.