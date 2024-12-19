ChatGPT Now Available On WhatsApp -- Check Subscription Fee, Usage Limits And All You Can Do With 1-800-ChatGPT

New Delhi: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has announced that the AI chatbot is now available on WhatsApp. Users can actually talk to ChatGPT via phone call or message ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT without needing an account

"1-800-ChatGPT is an experimental new launch to enable wider access to ChatGPT. You can now talk to ChatGPT via phone call or message ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT without needing an account," said OpenAI.

ChatGPT On WhatsApp: What is the subscription fee?

ChatGPT, however, will never be the one to initiate a call or start a chat with you on WhatsApp. You can start a conversation by calling 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) with a US or Canada number or messaging 1-800-242-8478 on WhatsApp from supported countries. Standard carrier fees may apply.

You can also start a conversation in WhatsApp by clicking this link or scanning QR code.

ChatGPT On WhatsApp: What is the usage limits

You can talk to 1-800-ChatGPT for 15 minutes per month for free, with a daily limit on WhatsApp messages. OpenAI said it may adjust usage limits based on capacity if needed.

OpenAI will provide a notice as you approach the limit and inform you when the limit has been reached.

"You can continue chatting with ChatGPT by downloading the ChatGPT app at chatgpt.com/download or going to chatgpt.com," OpenAI said.