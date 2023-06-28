ChatGPT Now Available to Use In Hindi: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Use It

New Delhi: Since it was first launched back in 2022, ChatGPT has been a hot topic in the tech community. The AI chatbot's capacity to answer in a human-like manner and manage nearly anything presented to it led to its enormous appeal. People quickly discovered a variety of uses for the generative AI chatbot, from producing essays and poetry to creating music.

Tech businesses are scrambling to create their own AI chatbots as a result of ChatGPT's disruption of the market. For instance, months after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman presented ChatGPT, Google unveiled Bard and Microsoft unveiled Bing, both powered by ChatGPT. (Also Read: A 56-Year-Old Millionaire Who Failed Country's Toughest Exam For 27th Time, Still Dreaming To Be An Intellectual, Studying 12 Hours Daily)

However, OpenAI's AI tool is significantly more potent, intelligent, and sophisticated. The popular AI chatbot can now react in Hindi and a few other Indian languages according to the most recent upgrade.

Now that they have this capability, Indians living all around the nation will be able to employ the AI chatbot for work in the language of their choice. However, how can you use ChatGPT in Hindi or the Indian language that you find easiest to use?

Prior to that, it should be mentioned that ChatGPT only supports a certain number of Indian languages. Here's a quick look at utilising ChatGPT to get responses in Hindi.

How To Use ChatGPT In Hindi?

- Login to ChatGPT

- Type your query in the Hindi language

- In the query, mention that you want to get the answer in Hindi

- You will get the answer more or less as per your wish

How To Sign Up For ChatGPT

- Click on the official website i.e. www.openai.com/auth/login

- Now, click on the Sign-Up options

- Enter appropriate details

- You will be logged in to ChatGPT