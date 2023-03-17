ChatGPT Plus In India: OpenAI Launches Subscription Version With Early Access To GPT-4 at This Cost Per Month

New Delhi: OpenAI launched ChatGPT Plus Subscription in India Today. It is available at $20 per month for users. The benefits in upgrade plans include availability even during the demand is high, faster response speed, and priority access to new features. The subscribers will also get early access to new features, including GPT-4 at chat.openai.com. However, the free version for users will still be available to try the powerful AI chatbot.

However, the users have to pay an effective payment of $23.60 as $3.60 is government tax.

OpenAI tweeted the update on its official Instagram handle and said, “Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://chat.openai.com.”

Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://t.co/N6AiifcSXE — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 17, 2023

OpenAI Releases GPT-4 Two Days Back

Artificial research firm OpenAI has launched the more advanced and sophisticated version of chatbot called ‘GPT-4’, taking the deep and machine learning at the next level. The new version of chatGPT will not only "exhibit human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmark but also it accepts image and text inputs". It is available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers with a usage cap.

How GPT-4 Is Different From Earlier GPT 3.5?

The earlier version of GPT only accepted text-inputs and weren’t as much human-alike as it is. In an easy language, GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.

“In a casual conversation, the distinction between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can be subtle. The difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold—GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5,” OpenAI informed in the blog.