Check out top 3 budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG

New Delhi: Budget phones under Rs 15,000 price bracket are an extremely important category in the Indian Smartphone market. We have top of the line flagship models available from all the leading companies but the budget phones are the ones which are actually accessible to the majority of the population.

This is reflected in the sales figures. The budget smartphones are proving to be the driving factors in sales. Keeping this in mind, every smartphone company have their models in this category. The competition is so cut-throat in this segment that companies launch several smartphones in the similar specs line up, keeping the price level intact. It is also one of the reasons why the budget phones category is flooded with great options.

Smartphones games such as PUBG, Call of Duty are extremely popular among the young crowd. These games are graphic intensive and require good computing powers and has created a separate customer base for a gaming phone.

We have listed 3 smartphones based on their Performance, Display. Audio, Battery for a smooth gaming

3. Samsung Galaxy M 21

Samsung introduced its M-series in India to compete with Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Realme. With aggressive pricing and good specifications, M-series has received good response from buyers. Samsung Galaxy M 21 is a great offering at Rs.13,999. The smartphones come with Exynos 9611 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.7 GHz and integrated with Mali G72 GPU. The smartphone has expandable storage with a combination of 4/64 and 6/128 GB storage. Samsung has offered a huge 6000 mAh battery which will allow you to game all day, without any issue. The box has a 15W charger in it. We get an impressive 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display which is a plus point. The phone has Dolby sound in it. All of this with unmatched brand reliability of Samsung, M 21 comes out as a great gaming device at this price.

2. Realme 7

Realme 7 is one popular smartphone making it in our list. The smartphone becomes the first one to sport a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with Mali G-76 GPU. The SoC is a 12 nm octa-core chip which gives us better numbers on gaming benchmarks. The phone comes with 6.5-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate which makes the touch experience quick and immersive while gaming. The phone comes with 5000 mAh battery with a 30W Dart charger in the box. The device comes with memory option 6/64 and 8/128 GB storage. With all of these, Realme has offered a great product for the price of Rs. 14,999.

1. POCO M2 Pro

POCO has been a great value brand since the launch of its very first product POCO F1. POCO M2 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which is popular for its gaming abilities. It has the large 6.67-inch FHD IPS LCD display. We get 4/64 GB, 6/64 GB, 6/128 GB storage options. The phone comes with 5000 mAh battery which will let you game all day.

The box also come up with a 33 W fast charger. MIUI along with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor mated with Adreno 618 GPU makes it a great choice for gamers. The speakers are loud and deliver good sound. The starting price of Rs. 13,999 makes it even sweeter of a deal.