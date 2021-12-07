हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gaming

Chip shortage set to mar gaming shopping, US companies reeling under tremendous pressure to deliver Consoles on time

The continuous global chip shortage has made hard to purchase not just Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles but several tech companies are feeling the pinch.

Chip shortage set to mar gaming shopping, US companies reeling under tremendous pressure to deliver Consoles on time
Representational Image

New Delhi: The ongoing global chip shortage and supply constraints are set to mar Christmas festivities for many tech firms, especially gaming ones, which are reeling under tremendous pressure to deliver products on time.

The scarcity of consoles was further highlighted when US-based YouTuber and content creator Jack Randall urged users to watch his livestream on YouTube and asked them to start refreshing Walmart’s website. The users even purchased all video game consoles from the retail giant's sites and the stock was sold out within less than an hour.

The continuous global chip shortage has made hard to purchase not just Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles but several tech companies are feeling the pinch.

Japanese giant Nintendo has revised its Switch sales forecast for the fiscal year down by 1.5 million "due to the effects of the global semiconductor shortage".

The company is "evaluating alternative components and reviewing our designs", according to Ko Shiota, GM of Nintendo's Technology Development Division.

The gaming giant depends heavily on its console business, all the while deep-pocketed rivals such as Microsoft are expanding subscription and cloud gaming services.

Nintendo further stated that it "plans to continue to expand its business around the core concept of creating unique integrated hardware-software products".

Sony is reportedly struggling to make PlayStation 5 consoles and has lowered its production forecast for the current financial year.

Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming PC has been delayed by two months.

According to a report in The Verge, Panic's Playdate handheld has been pushed from late 2021 to early 2022.

The company said that "there are a number of other parts shortages we're trying to outsmart right now."

Microsoft's Xbox chief Phil Spencer has already warned of ongoing shortages, saying that Xbox supply issues will last into 2022.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has said that the global chip shortage will linger for a lot longer, extending at least until 2023.

With IANS Inputs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GamingMicrosoftSonyNintendo
Next
Story

Apple to launch Watch SE 2 next year: Check expected features and other details

Must Watch

PT2M32S

SKM holds meeting today to decide future course of agitation