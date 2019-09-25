close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Qualcomm

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei

For the first time since Huawei was placed on the backlist in May, American semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc. has resumed trade with the Chinese tech giant.

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei
Pic courtesy: Reuters

San Francisco: Chipset making giant Qualcomm has resumed trade with Chinese tech giant Huawei and is reportedly planning to secure a long-term supply deal with the company.

Qualcomm is also working on solutions that will allow sales to continue in future, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said at the company`s headquarters on Monday. Mollenkopf didn`t say what kind of products Qualcomm is currently selling to Huawei, caixingglobal.com reported on Tuesday.

Live TV

Since Huawei was placed on the backlist in May, US businesses require a government license to sell products or provide services to the Chinese firm. Earlier in July, the US Department of Commerce had said it would start giving special licenses for firms that wish to continue their business ties with Huawei.

On May 15, US President Donald Trump banned Huawei with a national security order. The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information.

Tags:
QualcommHuaweitrade
Next
Story

New technology based on changes in drivers' pupil size to make driving safer

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: Trump overwhelmed by PM Modi's popularity in 'Howdy Modi'