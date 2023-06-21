topStoriesenglish2625081
Chrome On iOS Users To Soon Get Built-In Lens Support

"You can already use Lens in Chrome on iOS by long-pressing an image you find while browsing." The tech giant also introduced better translations for Chrome on iOS.

Jun 21, 2023

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has introduced new features for Chrome on iOS, including built-in Lens support. In the coming months, users will be able to "use your camera to search with new pictures you take and existing images in your camera roll," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

"You can already use Lens in Chrome on iOS by long-pressing an image you find while browsing." The tech giant also introduced better translations for Chrome on iOS.

Users can now translate a specific portion of a page using Google Translate right within Chrome on their iOS device. Chrome now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect addresses on webpages, the company added.

Users will see the option to view detected addresses on a mini Google Maps right within Chrome, when they press and hold an address.

The company further mentioned that Chrome on iOS users can now create Calendar events directly in the browser without having to switch apps or copy the information over manually.

Meanwhile, last month, Chrome had gained the top spot in the world's most popular desktop browser, while Apple's Safari browser ranked second.

