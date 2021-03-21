Claim tax benefits on your purchases from Amazon through THIS process

In what may come as a tax benefit for consumers, Amazon India has come up with a special store that allows users to claim tax benefits from their employers in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

Amazon claims that with this the customers will be able to make more savings and enjoy tax benefits in lieu of LTC on buying goods with a GST of 12% or higher. The list includes home appliances, consumer electronics, and TVs from companies such as Sony, Xiaomi, Oneplus, LG, and Bajaj among other things.

To avail of these benefits, customers need to follow a very easy process. Firstly, the salaried customer needs to purchase goods and services with 12% or more GST.

After buying a product, they will receive the invoices for their orders in the ‘Yours orders’ section of the app and then employers will have to submit these invoices to their respective employers to avail the applicable income tax benefits.

Besides that, Amazon is also giving affordable finance options such as No-cost EMI and exchange offers to the users.