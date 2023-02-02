Coca-Cola to Enter Smartphone Market? Company Collaborated with Realme to Launch its Phone in India; Check Details

New Delhi: Realme and Coco-Cola could be an unexpected pairing in the world of limited-edition phones. The companies may introduce the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, a new limited edition smartphone. The colour pattern makes it simple to identify the Coca-Cola phone. The phone is decorated with the Coca-Cola logo in red and black.

On February 10 at 12:30 PM IST, the new, limited Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola version may go on sale. The smartphone's internals are identical to those of the Pro model. The phone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery, a 108MP ProLight camera, and a Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

In November, the Realme 10 Pro was released in its standard form. A 6.72-inch IPS LCD FullHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is included with the Realme 10 Pro.

Realme UI 4.0 is installed on top of Android 13 out of the box on the device. Additionally, the device has a 108 MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

There are two versions of the Realme 10 Pro. The price of the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is Rs 18,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version costs Rs 19,999.