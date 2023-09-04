trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657772
Cognizant Veteran Rajesh Nambiar Appointed As Nasscom Chairperson

Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, ex-President of Microsoft India and now President and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India as its Chairperson.

“As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalisation, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone,” said Nambiar.

“I am humbled to support the Nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India’s leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world,” he added.

Nambiar, along with President Debjani Ghosh, will continue to work with the Nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening India's position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment. 

“We are living in an exciting era of digital revolution where technology has the potential to transform business, countries and societies in a manner previously unimaginable,” said Ghosh.

“I am excited to continue working with Nambiar in achieving a shared vision of India’s Techade,” she added.

Earlier in his career, Nambiar served as the global leader of IBM Application Services, where he was responsible for an $8 billion P&L that included data, AI, and analytics, oversaw the building of technology practices offering a range of applications, and managed profitable delivery for thousands of clients.

