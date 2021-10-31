Come November 1, WhatsApp will not work on THESE smartphones; here’s why

New Delhi: The latest WhatsApp upgrade is set to go live tomorrow, November 1, 2021, and it contains some extremely terrible news for a large number of users - potentially millions. The new WhatsApp upgrade will bring a lot of changes, one of which will affect users who have old phones with outdated operating systems.



These phone owners' WhatsApp support will be halted, and they will be unable to use their devices. They will have no choice but to get a new smartphone as a result. Even though their present phone is in good working order, this will entail a significant financial investment. Another option for these customers is to attempt updating their phones to a higher OS version that complies with WhatsApp's criteria.



While some phones may be capable of doing so, the most majority will not be able to reach the necessary high levels, resulting in a WhatsApp restriction. This will happen not only to Android phone users, but also to Apple iPhone users.

There are two methods for determining whether or not you are safe. The first is readily answered by this WhatsApp announcement on which smartphones it will support. According to WhatsApp, "The following devices are supported and recommended by us: Android versions 4.1 and up are supported. KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. iPhone running iOS 10 and newer KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2." WhatsApp will not work on any phones that do not have these or higher software versions.

The second option is to look through the list of phones that will be blocked by WhatsApp, which is supplied below.

Smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working:

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S.

Others: Alcatel, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820 UMi X2, Run F1, THL W8.

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Dual Optimus L5, Best L5 II, Optimus L5, Dual Best L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7, Dual Best L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact Optimus F3, Best L4 II, Best L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.

Apple: iPhone 6, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone SE

Live TV

#mute