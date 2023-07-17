trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636677
NewsTechnology
UN

Concerns Of AI: UN Security Council To Hold First Talks Over AI Risks

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Concerns Of AI: UN Security Council To Hold First Talks Over AI Risks UN

New Delhi: The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security. Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.

In June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

cre Trending Stories

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded