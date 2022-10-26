Confirmed: Apple is bringing USB-C charging port with upcoming iPhone lineup next year

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has confirmed to bring out USB-C charging slot in the conformity of the European Union new regulation. The iPhone 15 lineup next year is expected to feature USB – C instead of the exclusive lighting cable charger. Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing has confirmed the upcoming development.

Earlier, the European Union had passed the law recently ordered the tech companies to provide USB-C charging ports in all the devices by 2024 except the laptops that in which that can be complied by 2026.

Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, has confirmed that Apple will have to comply with the new EU regulation and switch the iPhone to USB-C. The iPhone 15 lineup next year is expected to feature USB-C pic.twitter.com/ORo1iLZVYa — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) October 26, 2022

All new devices will have standard chargers of USB Type-C port which will offer high-quality charging and data transfers. Under the new rules, consumers will not need different chargers with a purchase of a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Apple fined in Brazil for selling iPhones without chargers

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple Inc (AAPL.O) 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country. The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger.Apple said it will appeal the decision.