Confused between iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone 12 mini? Check deals on Flipkart and decide

New Delhi: Deals on numerous previous iPhone generations have grown considerably sweeter since the arrival of the current iPhone 13 series. This is also why sales of the iPhone 12 series have exploded in recent months. However, with so many iPhones on the market right now, it may be difficult to pick the best one for you.

For example, during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, the entire iPhone 12 series is discounted in some way. Other iPhone models, such as the iPhone SE 2020, are also available for a reasonable price. As a result, during the Flipkart sale, eager consumers can get their hands on the now entry-level iPhone for just Rs 27,999.

There are, of course, other deals available on the iPhone as well. Those looking for a small-screen iPhone, on the other hand, should not consider the iPhone SE 2020 to be the greatest available alternative. Because, for a little more money, the iPhone 12 small makes a lot more sense as a perfect compact iPhone. Here's how to do it.

Both of these iPhones were released last year, for anyone who are unaware. The iPhone SE 2020 was released in April 2020 as the follow-up to the 2016 entry-level iPhone SE. As a result, the device provided customers with a limited experience, with an average camera and battery performance, all in a small package.

The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is even smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 in terms of size. Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 mini's smaller footprint allows for a substantially larger display than the iPhone SE 2020. It has a 5.4-inch display, whilst the latter only has a 4.7-inch display. The discrepancy is mostly due to the iPhone 12 mini's bezel-less design vs the iPhone SE 2020's wide bezel area.

Furthermore, the former's display is a Super Retina XDR OLED, as opposed to the iPhone SE 2020's IPS LCD Retina screen. The display on the iPhone 12 mini has a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Consider how clear that level of clarity would be on a small, portable phone.

The iPhone 12 mini was released last year. As a result, it has all of the power that Apple's top phones had last year. This includes Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, iOS 14.1 (which can now be upgraded to iOS 15.1), and a capable dual-camera system at the back. The iPhone SE 2020, on the other hand, is limited to an A13 Bionic chip and iOS 13 out of the box (upgradeable to iOS 15.1). At the very least, the camera is obsolete, with only one lens doing all the work.

The phone, of course, is missing several key features as well. A fingerprint scanner, for example, adds security, while Face ID is available on the iPhone 12 mini. Another such feature is MagSafe wireless charging.

During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, the iPhone 12 mini is currently available for Rs 44,999. The price difference between the two smartphones is significant. However, if you want an iPhone and want a luxury experience, even if it comes at a higher price, the iPhone 12 small is the phone for you. For those on a tight budget, the iPhone SE 2020 may be a better option.

