Content Creator Viraj Patil Shares How Technology Can Be a Boon or a Bane

Technology is, without a doubt, one of the greatest inventions of mankind. It has invaded our lifestyle with such a gigantic force that nothing is the same as before. It is continuously evolving, and we don’t know what more could come and change our lives further. So far, it has made lives easier and opened a whole new realm of concepts to our lives. The digitalization of this world is all due to advancements in technology. Now imagine a life without all these developments. Would you want to go back to how things were? Probably not even in your worst nightmare.

According to Viraj Patil technology can be a boon or a bane, it is all up to you and how you control it. It has the power to transform your life and open endless possibilities to you or it could become the reason for your never-ending stress. The world has really evolved over the past few years and while many are still wondering whether technology is eruptive or disruptive, Viraj forces his followers to think if in this dynamic and competent new world, are they living the life they are worthy of? Or should it be better?

If the answer comes that it should be better and you deserve a much more successful life with the amount of effort you put into your work then it is up to you to make a decision and commit yourself for 4-5 years day and night, follow your passion and give it your best shot. It might take 4 years, it might take more years, but the expert firmly believes that if you continue doing what your ancestors did in a world devoid of technology and the current advancements and make no change to the traditional systems then you can’t even change your life for even 20-25 years. The world has become too fast and furious for you.

Viraj Patil was raised in the same traditional way he was expected to study, go to college, get a degree and then take pride in his 9-7 job. However, after spending a few days at his first job, he realized he was meant for so much more. He shifted his focus and quit his job, struggled for 5 years till his success became his middle name. Following the path that your ancestors did, is by no means a wise decision in the highly revolutionized world of today. It’s a new world and demands a new success mindset. Today he is a successful consultant, performance improvement specialist and not to forget, a motivator on Instagram.

